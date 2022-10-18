Israel: Interior Minister to tighten policy on Sudanese asylum seekers

There are currently about 28,000 asylum seekers living in Israel, 91 percent from Eritrea and Sudan

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Tuesday a plan to tighten the country's policy on Sudanese asylum seekers after a review concluded that they are not in enough danger to justify asylum status.

The Population and Immigration Authority reviewed documents, from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the European Court of Human Rights and more, "formulating a comprehensive comparative study based on policy documents and jurisprudence" regarding Sudanese asylum seekers from the Darfur region and Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

According to the statement, the information reviewed shows "that there is no systematic persecution of Darfuri members of African tribes due to their ethnic origin and that the capital city of Khartoum is a suitable residential option for them."

The statement continued that completing the research was an "important step" in deciding on individual requests for political asylum from people from the Darfur and Nuba Mountains region.

"The judgment of many… asylum seekers will be rejected," it continues.

According to data from the Population and Immigration Authority, there are currently about 28,000 asylum seekers living in Israel, 91 percent from Eritrea and Sudan.

"I am proud that the research work that I commissioned to be carried out shortly after taking office has now matured," Shaked said.

"This is a precedent-setting document both in its breadth and in the conclusions that emerge from it, and I have no doubt about its importance in order to promote a responsible immigration policy for Israel and for the residents of south Tel Aviv."