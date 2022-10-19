Israel: Likud spending more on courting Arab sector than any Arab party

The Likud party reportedly spent $13,500 on Arabic-language Facebook ads in the span of three months

Reports published Tuesday found that Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu invests more money into his dedicated Arabic Facebook page than any Israeli Arab party.

According to the reported statistics, the right-wing Likud party - that Netanyahu leads - spent $13,500 on Arabic-language Facebook ads between July 17 and October 14. Mansour Abbas's Islamist Ra'am party only spent $6,900 in comparison.

One of the biggest reasons for this disparity could simply be the amount of funds at the party's disposal, said Dr. Arik Rudnitzky, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute. He told i24NEWS that the Likud maintains a budget that's ten times bigger than the Arab sector. Ayman Odeh’s Hadash-Ta’al faction, for example, spent slightly less than $1,000 on its Facebook campaign.

https://www.facebook.com/netanyahuar/posts/pfbid0MqZ3cFocqCb ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, Rudnitzky - who specializes in Arab Israeli issues - noted Netanyahu employed similar tactics in previous elections, and that the total number votes given to the Likud by the Arab sector amounted to less than half a seat in parliament.

Jewish parties in general don't receive much support from the Arab sector, Rudnitzky continued, offering some ways how that could be fixed: "A direct approach to the Arab sector, some kind of guarantee that they will integrate an Arab party, a prominent Arab candidate in a realistic slot - the first 10 slots in a leading Jewish party."

Yet, Facebook is one of the most commonly used social network in Arab society, meaning the Likud's funds aren't entirely misguided.

"The one single arena they (the Arab sector) have some power to express themselves quite freely and to hold open discussions is Facebook," Rudnitzky told i24NEWS.

Netanyahu's advertisements focus on two things: the idea that the current Arab lawmakers are corrupt and self-interested and that Netanyahu is the one who can restore law and order in Arab Israeli society. These are issues that the Arab sector cares about, but this doesn't necessarily translate into vote for the Likud, according to Rudnitzky.

"They do care about it! But will they vote for Netanyahu? That's another question."

Last month, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was leaving "no stone unturned" in his attempts to sway the Arab sector, parading around the nickname he claimed to have been given by Arab supporters, "Abu Yair," meaning "father of Yair."

"Like he belongs to the Arab sector," Rudnitzky explained regarding the use of the nickname. "For the Jews, he's Bibi, for the Arabs he's Abu Yair. So there's enough place for everybody."