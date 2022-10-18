Israel: Religious Zionism chief proposes reforms to ‘sick’ legal system

'If this gang gets into power, they’ll make every effort to destroy Israeli democracy'

Leader of Israel’s far-right Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, proposed a program of far-reaching legal reforms on Tuesday that, if adopted, would significantly reduce judicial authority and potentially lead to the end of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial.

During a press conference alongside party member Simcha Rothman, Smotrich said that acceptance of his proposed reforms to Israel’s “sick” legal system would be a precondition for his bloc to join a future coalition after Israel’s November 1 elections.

The plan includes canceling the fraud and breach of trust offense, but it would not apply to Likud leader Netanyahu, Smotrich said, claiming that the reforms would strengthen Israel’s Jewish and democratic character.

"We have an interest that the trial continue, because Netanyahu will be acquitted, and along the way, we will reveal the corruption in the legal system," he noted.

Critics condemned the suggested changes, with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid accusing Netanyahu of coming up with the idea, saying he “decided to destroy the legal system and the rule of law in Israel.”

“If this gang gets into power, they’ll make every effort to destroy Israeli democracy, to cancel all the authority of the courts, to destroy the separation of powers in Israel. They don’t even bother to hide this anymore,” Lapid continued.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2022.

Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the proposal “a paradise for government corruption,” saying the reforms would mark “the politicization of the legal system.”

Religious Zionism is part of the so-called Netanyahu bloc, an alliance of right-wing and Orthodox parties seeking to defeat the outgoing coalition parties in two weeks.

Tuesday polls by Kan public broadcaster had Netanyahu winning 60 seats in parliament to Lapid’s 56, while Channel 12 News polled Netanyahu at 59.