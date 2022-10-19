Israeli elections: PM Lapid campaigns for Arab votes

Premier blames previous government for problem of crime in Arab society, citing 15 years of neglect

With just two weeks left until elections, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid is calling on the Arab public to vote for his Yesh Atid party.

In an interview with two Israeli Arab channels on Tuesday, Lapid noted that his government has done a lot to clamp down on Arab crime, but stressed that there is more work to do.

The premier blamed the previous Israeli government for the problem of crime in Arab society, citing 15 years of neglect.

He also pointed to the previous government for the housing problem in the Arab sector and expressed support for the construction of new housing in Arab communities to deal with the problem.

Among other issues discussed were his belief in the two-state solution, noting that previous governments had racist incitements against the Arab public in Israel; his determination to maintain the right of religious Muslims to hold worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque; and continued negotiations with the Palestinians.

"It is very interesting that Lapid is leaning toward the Arab sector. Yesh Atid is not an Arab party, it is Jewish. They don't have even one member who is Arab as far as I know so it is definitely a new direction by Lapid to get some Arab votes," Ariel Kahana, diplomatic correspondent at Israel Hayom, told i24NEWS on Wednesday morning.

Kahana noted the lack of interest in the Arab sector toward the Israeli elections, demonstrated in recent polling.

"Lapid is probably trying to use this opportunity from his point of view and get some votes from the Arab sector. Maybe he will get one or two mandates from there. Why not," Kahana continued.