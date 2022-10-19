Israeli voters focus on election with holidays over
Israelis in two weeks are heading to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years
With the Jewish holidays coming to a close, attention now turns to the upcoming election as Israelis prepare to vote for the fifth time in less than four years.
With just two weeks to go and polls showing a tight race, campaigns are ramping up their outreach to voters.
A fresh set of polls released Tuesday predicts that the right-wing bloc led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would garner anywhere from 59 to 60 seats in Israel's parliament, the Knesset -- just shy of a majority.
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid summed it up Tuesday morning at a press conference: "The election campaign starts today."
The head of the Yesh Atid party continued: "We have less than two weeks to decide where the State of Israel is headed. Whether it's going backward to a politics that's corrupt, violent, and without responsibility. Or if we're making a choice for our children's future."
The election is set to take place on November 1.
Storylines from the first 24 hours include a post-holiday event in which Opposition Leader Netanyahu stayed offstage to avoid having his picture taken with far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir and thus alienating centrist voters.
Netanyahu, Likud party chairman, also Tuesday brandished his right-wing credentials.
"Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz are leftists. The Likud party will not go with them into a government. Not in a rotation or any other way. This time, Likud voters are not staying home," Netanyahu said in a video message to supporters.
Other parties such as Religious Zionism and National Unity are focusing their messages for the two-week sprint to November 1.