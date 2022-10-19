Israel: Arab party says 'boycott' if far-right MK becomes minister

Ta'al head Ahmad Tibi says that a Netanyahu government with Ben-Gvir is 'the worst thing that could happen'

The head of Israel's majority-Arab Ta'al party Ahmad Tibi said Wednesday that if Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir was appointed minister after the November 1 elections, he would call for an international boycott of the Jewish state.

"I think that, in such a case, the world should behave with the Israeli government the way they behaved with the Austrian government when there were fascist elements there," Tibi said in an interview with Walla! News, referring to Israel's boycott of several far-right Austrian ministers in 2017.

"There are buds and signs of this by U.S. senators. I hope the Europeans will behave accordingly."

Earlier this month, reports came out that several U.S. officials warned Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu about a partnership with Ben-Gvir, saying it could harm diplomatic ties.

Tibi continued that a Netanyahu government with Ben-Gvir would be "the worst thing that could happen."

"Netanyahu has been in governments, and he was bad together with (Religious Zionism head Bezalel) Smotrich, but worse would be a narrow right-wing government... with Ben-Gvir."

Tibi noted Ben-Gvir's history of brandishing his firearm, most recently earlier this month while in east Jerusalem: "I heard he's thinking about (the) internal security (ministry), where they'll teach him better how to pull out a gun against Arabs because he likes it."

Currently, the Religious Zionism party - combined with Jewish Power - is expected to gain 13 seats in the next election, making it the third-largest party in Israel.

Ben-Gvir responded to Tibi on Wednesday, calling him a terrorist and saying, "If we win the elections, I recommend that he purchase a one-way plane ticket to Syria right now."

He continued that Israel's ombudsman refuses to order an investigation into Tibi and that the next government would "fix this too, with God's help."