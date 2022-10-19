Netanyahu says he'll 'examine' far-right MK's legal reform proposal

'The policy is dictated by the ruling party and the prime minister,' says Opposition Head Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's Opposition Head Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Wednesday to legal proposals from the far-right head of the Religious Zionism party that would possibly end the former premier's ongoing trials.

The day before, Bezalel Smotrich unveiled radical, broad legal reforms that he said were a precondition for his party joining a coalition following the November 1 elections.

Some of these proposed changes include abolishing the offense of "fraud and breach of trust," offenses that Netanyahu is charged with in all three of the cases he is standing trial for.

Smotrich claimed that he would find a way, however, to make sure Netanyahu's trial would continue, and the Likud party said that the proposals would “not be applied retroactively.”

When asked whether the Religious Zionism proposal is intended to help with his trial, Netanyahu said, "I often encounter friends who want to help me more than I need, and this is an example of that. Smotrich makes his proposals, and we will examine them."

"Even when we had right-wing partners in previous governments, the policy is dictated by the ruling party and the prime minister," Netanyahu continued, speaking during a conference of the Manufacturers Association of Israel in Tel Aviv.

Regarding his trial, he emphasized that "we are in a legal process, and it will continue until the end. I do not intend to change the laws of the State of Israel and not cancel anything retroactively."