Israel's ambassador to New Zealand 1st to cast ballot

More than 4,500 Israeli citizens around the world are eligible for early voting

Israel's Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby on Thursday cast the first ballot in elections for the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament).

The envoy tweeted a picture and video of himself voting in the capital Wellington, noting that he was the first Israeli citizen in the world to vote and also the furthest - voting officially began at 11 pm Israeli time Wednesday night but New Zealand is 10 hours ahead of the Jewish state.

"For the second time since I arrived in Wellington at the beginning of 2021, I am opening the round of votes in Israel's missions around the world," Yaakoby said.

"Last year I expressed hope that this was the first and last vote during a four-year service and that the government that will be elected will be stable and successful. This year, too, I hope and wish the same for all of us. Successfully!"

The elections take place in Israel on November 1, with Israelis voting for the fifth time in less than four years.

Polls show a tight race as the campaign season gets into full swing.

According to the Foreign Ministry, more than 4,500 Israeli citizens around the world are eligible for early voting.