Israel: Calls for boycott of Zara after franchisee hosts Ben-Gvir
'Our stance needs to be clear in relation to shops like these that support fascism'
Footage flooded social media on Friday of Arab-Israelis burning clothing sold by Zara, calling for a boycott of the fashion chain after its local franchisee hosted a campaign event for firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The night prior, Joey Schwebel, a Canadian-Israeli, hosted the far-right lawmaker at his home in Ra’anana, central Israel. Schwebel chairs Trimera Brands, a fashion distribution giant that is the Israeli franchisee for Zara, controlling Zara Israel and other brands.
Ben-Gvir heads the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit faction, which is running in Israel’s November 1 election with the Religious Zionism bloc and is expected to win up to 12 seats in parliament.
Several Arab-Israelis posted videos of themselves burning clothes they previously purchased at the Zara retailer or calling for a boycott of the brand.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Fayez Abu Sahiba, mayor of the predominantly Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel, joined in on the protests, describing Zara as “fascist” for Schwebel’s support of Ben-Gvir.
“Our stance needs to be clear in relation to shops like these that support fascism,” he said.
Arab lawmaker Ahmed Tibi, who has frequently clashed with Ben-Gvir in parliament, also took to Twitter to call out the “ugliness” of Zara.
In response to Tibi’s tweet, Ben-Gvir wrote: “Zara, beautiful clothes, beautiful Israelis.