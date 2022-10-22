Netanyahu says considering weapons for Ukraine if PM

'We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different,' says Netanyahu

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that he would "look into" the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine if he returns to the premiership during an interview with USA Today.

Netanyahu noted the criticism being leveled at the current Israeli government over its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, most recently reiterated by Defense Minister Benny Gantz earlier this week.

“I was asked about that recently, and I said I’ll look into it when I get into office,” the Opposition Leader stated. “We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different.”

This contrasts his interview with MSNBC several days earlier, where he praised the current coalition's approach toward Ukraine as "prudent."

“On the question of weapons, there’s always a possibility — and this has happened time and again — that weapons we supplied in one battlefield end up in Iranian hands used against us,” Netanyahu told the television network on Wednesday.

He cited an incident on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, where the Israeli military “encountered Israeli-made weapons” in a place “where we are trying to prevent Iran from opening a second Lebanon front, a second terrorist front against us.”

In July, Netanyahu attacked the coalition for its handling of diplomatic relations as the Ukraine war continued, calling the situation a "dangerous crisis" in Israeli-Russian relations.

He continued that Israel had been leading a "considered, balanced and responsible relationship with Russia" up until the current government, which happened to due to a "combination of amateurism, irresponsibility and arrogance," in attacks against Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Gantz.