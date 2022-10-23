Israel's Netanyahu: Ben-Gvir 'certainly can' be a minister

'Anyone who is elected in Religious Zionism can be, but I assume he will be elected,' says Netanyahu

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the head of the far-right Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, could become a minister in a Likud-led government.

During the Channel 14 election conference, Netanyahu was asked if Ben-Gvir would be a minister in any government where he returns to the premiership. The Likud leader replied, "He certainly can be (a minister). Anyone who is elected in Religious Zionism can be, but I assume he will be elected."

“Let it be clear,” he added. “Everyone will be full and respected partners in the government, but central portfolios such as defense, foreign affairs and finance will be held by Likud," in an apparent response to Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich saying his party would ask for such portfolios if it joined a Likud-led government.

Netanyahu's latest statements are a contrast to previous ones regarding Ben-Gvir. Ahead of the March 2021 elections, Netanyahu said the far-right politician would "not be in the cabinet," but said he would be a part of his coalition.

According to recent reports, Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir have been engaged in numerous meetings recently. After Netanyahu refused to appear next to him on stage in Kfar Chabad, Ben-Gvir seemingly confirmed these reports, saying, "I meet with him every week, and I don't need the selfie."

Netanyahu confidant and Likud party member Miki Zohar said last month that he would "do anything for (Ben-Gvir) to be part of the government," while adding that the Jewish Power leader would "have to adjust himself to Likud's positions and to the government's policy."