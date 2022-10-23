The party says the groups Zazim and Standing Together must register as 'entities active in the election'

Israel's right-wing Likud party sent a Sunday letter to two organizations promoting voting in the Arab sector, threatening them with a Central Elections Committee petition.

The party, led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, says the groups Zazim and Standing Together must register as "entities active in the election." This would subject them to restrictions the groups have said should not apply to them.

Standing Together told i24NEWS that Likud's letter "demanded" that "they immediately stop their campaign encouraging voter turnout amongst the Arab community."

Avi Halevi, the Likud party's legal adviser, wrote in the letter that the organizations comprise “a leftist movement that, during the [current] election campaign, is carrying out ‘election activity.’ Presenting this activity as a campaign to encourage voting is deceit, fraud and concealment.”

Halevi continued that the groups intend “to influence Arab voters not to vote for Likud or for parties that belong to the Netanyahu bloc.”

The Likud states that the organizations are spending more than the $29,207 allowed by law in donations without registering it with the state comptroller.

Standing Together’s campaign encourages Arab voter turnout with the slogan: “We won’t give up – on November 1st, we’re all voting.”

Rula Daud, Standing Together’s national co-director, stated, "I have no intention of giving it up. The fact that Likud is calling on us to stop a non-partisan democratic campaign encouraging voter turnout in the Arab community is just another re-run of Netanyahu’s famous 2015 election dog whistle: 'The Arabs are voting in droves.'"

"Our campaign doesn’t endorse one political faction or another. Rather, it promotes our very right to be engaged citizens in our society. Even if Likud tries to suppress it, I won’t give up on this right."