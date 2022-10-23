Israel: Far-right MK calls Netanyahu 'liar' in leaked recording

'He didn’t want to go with Ra’am? He desperately wanted to,' Bezalel Smotrich says about Netanyahu

Israel's Kan news on Sunday aired recordings of Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich saying Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu is "lying through his teeth" about not wanting to partner with the Islamist Ra'am party.

"He’s lying through his teeth. He didn’t want to go with Ra’am? He desperately wanted to. I’m the only one who stood in the way,” Smotrich is heard saying in the recordings, described as having been recorded within the "past year," but the Religious Zionist head calls "old."

He added that due to Netanyahu's denial, Smotrich says he is "toeing the line" and that the idea of Ra'am joining a government is still "taboo."

"I don’t lie when I’m interviewed. I say I’m not concerned with the past, that it’s not important.” He added he is "going along with his narrative now because it serves what I believe is right for the people of Israel.”

"The moment he agrees to form a government with them, in the end, he’s dependent on them. At first, he’d have given them less, and later, he’d have given them everything. Otherwise, they’d have brought him down, and we’d go to elections.”

Smotrich also stated that Netanyahu would eventually no longer be involved in politics, saying, “Physics and biology will take their course. Eventually, he’ll be found guilty in court, or I don’t know what. We need a little patience.”

“There’s no doubt that Netanyahu is trouble, alright? But now you have to choose between troubles.”

Later on Sunday, Smotrich responded to the leaked recordings, saying, “It is unsurprising that there are those who would choose this timing to try and divide the right out of stress and panic over the right’s return to power according to all the polls. It won’t help them.”

On Friday, the mayor of Nazareth said that Netanyahu has been in touch with Arab-Israeli politicians about cooperating with Ra'am, despite Netanyahu's assertions that he wouldn't.

“You’ll see that Likud will ultimately sit [in a coalition] with the Arabs,” Ali Salem told Channel 12 news. “I spoke with Netanyahu recently. If he needs to, he’ll sit with us.”