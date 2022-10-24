Israel: Lapid's party weakens, still no majority - poll

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party retained 31 mandates and Yesh Atid dropped to 24

The latest Israeli election poll conducted by Kan found that Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party was weakened by one seat and neither bloc could form a majority.

According to the survey data, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party retained 31 mandates and Yesh Atid dropped to 24. The Religious Zionist party would earn 13 seats, and the National Unity party would earn 12 seats, similar to previous polls.

Flash90 Religious Zionism members Itamar Ben Gvir (R) and Betzalel Smotrich in Bat Yam, Israel.

Additionally, ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would earn nine and seven seats, respectively. Yisrael Beitenu would earn six seats, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

Balad and Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home party both failed to pass the 3.25 percent threshold and would not make it into the parliament (Knesset).

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 An election campaign poster of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, in Jerusalem.

This leaves the Netanyahu bloc with 60 seats, one short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset and the bloc sometimes referred to as the "anti-Netanyahu bloc" with 56 seats. As a result, neither side would be able to form a majority government.

The survey also asked participants about cooperation between the right-wing Likud party and Benny Gantz's center-right National Unity party, with 26 percent saying they preferred Gantz to join the government instead of Religious Zionist lawmakers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Tal Shahar/Pool/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Additionally, 35 percent said they would prefer a unity government that involves a rotation with Netanyahu and either Lapid or Gantz.