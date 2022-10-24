Israel's Lapid: Far-right MKs would roll back LGBT rights

'Everything we have done in the past year, all the change that started here, can be erased in one day'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Monday that if the Religious Zionist party enters a coalition government, there would be a reduction of rights for minorities.

Lapid specifically mentioned Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich and Jewish Power faction leader Itamar Ben-Gvir as being harmful to LGBT rights while speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in Tel Aviv.

"There is one thing we must not forget. Everything we have done in the past year, all the change that started here, can be erased in one day," said Lapid.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference, held in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 24, 2022.

"If the party of Smotrich and Ben Gvir will be part of the government, the LGBT people can forget about the rights they received."

The Religious Zionism party contains the Noam faction, a far-right Orthodox party with the primary goal of advancing anti-LGBT policies. In 2015, Smotrich described himself as a "proud homophobe."

Several advancements in LGBT rights were made under the leadership of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, including formalizing a ban on conversion therapy and allowing surrogacy for same-sex couples.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 People take part in an LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem.

Lapid added that a government led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu would also mean a reduction in women's rights.

"If Netanyahu achieves the coalition of 61 that he wants, forget about women's rights and forget about women in senior positions," said Lapid. "Forget about core studies and forget about the fight against governmental corruption. Everything we did will disappear in one day."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar from the National Unity party reiterated Lapid's comments, criticizing Smotrich's plan for justice system reforms, claiming it would "destroy Israel."

Sa'ar warned, "We are in danger of becoming a completely different country, sliding into a dictatorship."