Israel’s DM Gantz blasts Netanyahu’s ‘mismanagement’ as PM

Gantz describes the Iran nuclear issue as 'the greatest security challenge' Israel faces

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday chastised Opposition Leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his ‘mismanagement’ as the Israeli premier, including his handling of Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a conference, Gantz condemned Netanyahu’s policies during his tenure as prime minister, calling them “detrimental to our battle against Iran’s nuclear program.”

He described the Iran nuclear issue as “the greatest strategic challenge” Israel faces, while also citing the need for “strengthening Palestinian governance” as it “affects our future as a Jewish, democratic, and safe state.”

Netanyahu’s mismanagement, Gantz indicated, started with his decision to “speak in [the US] Congress in 2015 despite the opposition of [then US] president [Barack] Obama.”

“That decision created a fault line unprecedented in Israel-U.S. relations,” he said.

Gantz continued to recall that in 2018, Netanyahu did not consult Israel’s security apparatus before “pressuring” then-US president Donald Trump to unilaterally pull out of the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran.

He claimed that the right-wing Likud chairman made no “diplomatic, economic, or military” preparations for the pullout.

In the leadup to the Israeli elections set for November 1, Gantz is using his platform as the chair of the National Unity party to showcase his security agenda if he were to become Israel’s fourth prime minister in just over two years.

The issues left in the wake of Netanyahu’s previous leadership remain “at the doorstep of the next government,” Gantz said, adding that he would make sure Israel wouldn’t repeat “the same mistakes” by “giving the keys back to the person who led us to the current situation.”