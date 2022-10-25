Analysis: Wake them up after the elections

Public apathy takes over Israel ahead of fifth election in three years

In exactly seven days, on Tuesday November 1, at 7:00 am, polling stations will open throughout the Israel, and citizens will go cast a ballot for the fifth time in three years.

What will the next Knesset (Israeli parliament) look like? That’s the question, but the problem with it is that the public doesn't seem to care.

"Apathy '22" is the most appropriate name that can be given to this election. There are no demonstrations, no confrontations, there are hardly any signs that an election is taking place.

So what do we have? Videos, and here and there recordings that light a flame that goes out after half a day.

These are not elections in the sense of Israeli elections we have experienced before.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 People walk past election posters for the upcoming elections in Jerusalem, Israel on October 24, 2022.

Maybe it's because of the Jewish holiday season which has just ended, holidays which actually left the "money-time" of the campaigns for the last two weeks of October. Maybe it's because there are no new tricks anymore, and maybe it's that everyone (both the politicians and the voters) are already tired of the ritual and just want it to be the day after.

Everyone wants to be woken up after it's over.

“I wouldn’t tell them anything until it’s over, and then I’d just tell them who won,” World War II American Admiral Bill Halsey is reputed to have said about the media, and that seems to be what the Israeli voter wants to hear about this election campaign.

The great challenge of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz - is to get the indifferent masses out of the house and to the polling stations.

In Israel, election day is a public holiday, which over the years has become a day of entertainment - in shopping malls, markets and at the beach.

Lapid and Netanyahu and Gantz need to find a way to drag the public to stand in line to vote before they stand in the checkout line in stores. How do they do this? Considering the campaigns until now - it is not at all certain they know.

Photo by Gideon Markowicz/Flash90 Head of the Yesh Atid Party and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during an election campaign event, presenting the the party list for the upcoming elections, in Tel Aviv, Israel on September 13, 2022.

Voter turnout in the last elections reached 67 percent – a low number for Israel. In many localities the turnout was even below the 50 percent mark. Indifference, did we say?

When quite a few parties are in the "danger zone" and may not pass the electoral threshold to enter parliament, the question of what the next Knesset will look like remains completely open - for better or for worse.

On the one hand, everything is open and there may be major surprises at 10 p.m. when Israel’s three television stations announce their predictions based on exit polls. On the other hand, if the apathy were a party, it would surely be able to form a stable coalition for four years.

Israel boasts the only true democracy in the Middle East, and it needs maintenance. The problem is that you take your car to the garage for maintenance once a year, but we maintain our democracy on average once every nine months.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak defined Israel as a "villa in the jungle." It may be time to renovate the villa and change the system. But until that happens (and let me reassure you: it won't) it's important to get out and vote.