'You vote for your lives, you vote to be part of democracy'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid traveled to the northern city of Nazareth on Tuesday, where he met with Mayor Ali Salem and other Arab municipal leaders, in a bid to call on Israeli Arabs to vote in the elections next week.

In his speech, Lapid welcomed the drop in crime this year, following a record number of homicides within the Arab sector last year.

Kobi Wolf Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (L) meets with Nazareth Mayor Ali Salem during a visit to the northern Israeli city on October 25, 2022.

"Arab society's responsibility for its fate is expressed by the fact that it is part of democracy," he said.

Lapid argued that if Israeli Arabs don't vote, "what was granted last year will be taken away from them."

"You vote for your lives, you vote to be part of democracy," he added.

Lapid last week blamed the previous Israeli government for the problem of crime in Arab society, citing 15 years of neglect.

In an interview with two Israeli Arab channels, the premier also pointed to the previous government for the housing problem in the Arab sector and expressed support for the construction of new housing in Arab communities to deal with the problem.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is also making a bid for Arab votes in the upcoming election, scheduled for November 1. Reports published last week showed that Netanyahu invests more money into his dedicated Arabic Facebook page than any Israeli Arab party.