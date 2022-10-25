'[Lapid] must say one short word to demands and pressures that threaten Israel's security: No'

In an interview with i24NEWS anchor Calev Ben-David, Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid "doesn't know how to say no" to the United States, and vowed to "say no" to U.S. President Joe Biden if it were in the Jewish state's interest.

"The Prime Minister of Israel (Lapid) has to be able to say one short word to demands and pressures that threaten Israel's security, and that word is 'no.' And Lapid is not able to say no," Netanyahu said, pointing to the "bad agreement" between Israel and Lebanon over a shared maritime border and the "flawed" Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

By agreeing to a deal with Lebanon to delineate a maritime border in the Mediterranean, Netanyahu has said that Lapid was "shamefully surrendering to Nasrallah's threats," referring to the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, a sworn enemy of the Jewish state.

He is also in staunch opposition to world powers reaching a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, saying it "casts a heavy shadow on our security and our future."

In the i24NEWS interview, Netanyahu also touched on what he will need to win the November 1 election and what he will do if he does regain the premiership.

"The only reason we stand a chance to win is that people have, in this election, the opportunity to see an alternative," he said.

"Under Lapid, we've had a terrible explosion in the cost of living... an enormous rise of terrorist attacks, a decline in Israel's ability to withstand threats from Iran and Hezbollah," he continued, adding: "People are saying 'we want our country back,' so if people actually express this in the ballot, then I think we'll win."

When asked about concerns among the Jewish community in the U.S. over Israel's ultra-nationalist party Religious Zionism, and in particular its leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, holding a senior position in a government under Netanyahu, the former premier pointed to Lapid "working with the Muslim Brotherhood," referring to the Muslim Ra'am party.

"Why didn't I hear their voices when Lapid took the Muslim Brotherhood (in his coalition) that is opposed to Israel as a Jewish state, that supports terrorists, that visits terrorists, grieves for fallen killers of Jews, I didn't hear a word about that."

"The Muslim Brotherhood opposes democracy. When we have a choice between those who support a Jewish state and those who support the enemies of Israel, I think it's a fallacious question."

"It's a question of governance," he continued.

"When you have a strong Likud, then we control the major portfolios, such as finance and defense. People who are not voting for the Likud, and voting for other parties on the right, are falling into Lapid's trap. If they don't want Lapid and the Muslim Brotherhood, then you should vote for Likud."