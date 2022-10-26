Israel election poll: Lapid's party up to 27 seats

Netanyahu's Likud party remains largest party, but falls to 31 seats

A new poll released on Tuesday shows a record number of Knesset (Israel's parliament) seats for Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

The 27 seats come at the expensive though of the Labor (3) and Meretz (2) parties, with the opposition bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu falling just short of the 61 seats needed to secure a majority, but seeming closer than that of Lapid.

Camil Fuchs, a professor of statistics at Tel Aviv University and a pollster, conducted the survey for Channel 13 News.

Israeli elections are scheduled to take place on November 1.

Netanyahu's Likud party remains the largest party in the poll, but falls to 31 seats.

The poll show the right-wing bloc winning 60 seats, while the current coalition takes 56 seats.

Dahlia Scheindlin, a political strategist and pollster, told i24NEWS on Wednesday that Yesh Atid appears to be doing well based on the latest polling, but cautioned that Lapid has "no clear path to building a government."

When all polls are taken into account, Scheindlin pointed out, there is an "upward trend" for Netanyahu's bloc, going up to just over 60 seats on average in the past few weeks.

"It does look like Netanyahu's bloc has more support in his favor," Scheindlin said, while reminding that getting to the minimum 61 seats does not indicate a stable government.