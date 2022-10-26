Analysis: Turnout is key in Israel’s elections

Polls show an election that either Netanyahu could win or Lapid could fight to a draw, but turnout will be key

Israel’s next prime minister may well be decided by those who don’t vote on election day next Tuesday.

Under Israel’s proportional representation system, turnout is crucial. Not because the leader whose party wins the most seats is usually - but not always - asked to form the next government. But because in Israeli elections, it’s about blocs, getting the leaders of smaller parties to back you as prime minister.

For that to happen, however, the smaller parties need to get enough votes to make it into parliament.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party trails Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party in all polls, is only too aware of this. He needs to ensure that the parties comprising Netanyahu’s right-wing block do not get too much of the vote.

This is why he’s appealing especially to Arab-Israelis, who are not likely to vote for him, but whose support for Arab-Israeli parties will guarantee a smaller share of the electoral pie for Netanyahu and his allies. A key to Lapid’s being able to form Israel’s next government.

Getting Arab-Israelis out to vote is not Lapid’s only challenge. Four parties in his anti-Netanyahu bloc are hovering perilously close to the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

The Arab Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al parties are close. So are the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties. If even one of them gets even 3.24999 percent of the vote, it doesn’t enter parliament, and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu probably goes back to the Prime Minister's Residence.

Netanyahu, for his part, faces his own challenges. He needs his own base to turn out. His Likud Party often claims many of its own voters stay home. Hurting the party and its prospects. This is why Netanyahu is also focusing on voter turnout as he campaigns.

"I ask you to go to all of your friends, all of your neighbors, all of your relatives, and tell them that nobody stays home. We are going full power this time, full power with all our masses,” he told a rally in northern Israel on Sunday.

All told, polls show an election that either Netanyahu could win or Lapid could fight to a draw.

But turnout will be key. And, in Lapid's case, those four parties must each get enough votes.