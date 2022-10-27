Majority of Arab Israelis say likely to vote in November 1 elections - survey

The majority of Arab Israelis support Arab parties joining a coalition

A survey published Wednesday by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 70 percent of Israeli Arabs say they are likely to vote in the November 1 general elections.

In the March 2021 election, the participation rate of the Arab sector was only 44.6 percent, and it was predicted to be even lower in the next round of elections.

The survey found that half of the participants said that none of the parties represented their views, and 31 percent said one partially represented their views. Only 18 percent said that one of the parties fully represented their views.

Additionally, 53 percent think that the Arab members of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) do not represent the range of views of the Arab public, whereas 45.5 percent think they do.

When it came to the question, "Does voting change the situation?" the Arab public was divided, with 48 percent thinking it does and 52 percent thinking it doesn't.

The majority of Arab Israelis - 69.5 percent - support Arab parties joining a coalition, and an even more significant number (75 percent) said they support appointing an Arab minister to the cabinet.

As for the previous coalition, 43 percent think that the Islamist Ra'am party, led by Mansour Abbas, joining the coalition improved the situation for Arab citizens, and 55 percent didn't believe that to be the case.

Only 5 percent of those interviewed think the "Palestinian issue" should be at "the heart of the election campaign," whereas 54 percent believe politicians should focus on violence in the Arab sector.