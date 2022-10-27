Israel: Government approves increase in teachers' salaries

New teachers will receive a salary of 9,000 shekels ($2,600) per month

Israel's cabinet voted on Thursday to approve a major redistribution of the government's annual budget to fund a recently reached deal to raise teachers' salaries.

Transport Ministers Merav Michaeli and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz left the meeting earlier than expected to avoid having to vote on redistribution, which they staunchly opposed, while Public Security Minister Omer Barlev voted against it.

The pay deal and related increases have also come under fire from the finance ministry's budget department, which released a rare open letter on Thursday denouncing the "heavy burden" the redistribution will place on public spending.

“There is a significant fiscal difficulty in dealing with the budgetary implications of the agreement at the present time, particularly in light of the proposed plan. This will make it difficult for government departments to function smoothly and even harm their core businesses," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton welcomed the funding for the deal and thanked the cabinet for approving the plan.

“It is an emotional day for me. It is for times like this that I have entered politics and I am grateful for the privilege of changing and improving the future of education in Israel,” she tweeted.

The budget redistribution was needed to fund the pay deal struck by the finance ministry and the teachers' union in August and signed earlier this week after a months-long dispute. Without an agreement, the union had sworn to strike and delay the opening of the school year.

Under the agreement, new teachers will receive a salary of NIS 9,000 ($2,600) per month starting in September 2023, with bonuses of up to NIS 1,100 ($300). Salaries will first increase to 8,207 NIS ($2,300) in January.

After three years of education, employees will receive a grant of NIS 10,000 to encourage them to stay in the profession.

New head teachers will receive a starting salary of 19,000 shekels ($5,400).

Principals will be able to offer teachers bonuses of 400 to 1,000 shekels for excellence and initiative. In addition, school principals will be able to hire specialist teachers who work outside the education system, for example experts in special education.