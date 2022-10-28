Israel: Former army chief says Ben Gvir could spark ‘civil war’

Ben Gvir 'has not and will not change. What we see is what we get'

Former Israeli army chief of staff Dan Halutz warned earlier this week that a “civil war” could break out if far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir tried to implement his ideas following Israel’s upcoming election.

“The moment [Ben Gvir] tries to implement his horrible ideas, there’ll be a civil war here,” Halutz, who served as Israel’s military chief from 2005 to 2007, told Democrat TV earlier this week.

“We will never give up on fundamental rights. This person was disqualified from military service, he has many offenses to his name – I don’t know how he was allowed a handgun,” he added.

Ben Gvir – leader of the Religious Zionism party and who the Israeli army refused to draft due to his extremist activities and views – is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Polls have credited his bloc with up to 14 seats in Israel’s parliament, which would make it the third-largest faction.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that if he were to regain his position as the Israeli premier, Ben Gvir would be a minister in his government.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Itamar Ben Gvir (2-L) at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on October 20, 2021.

Halutz mentioned a TV interview where an 18-year-old Ben Gvir dressed up as Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli-American extremist who killed 29 Palestinians and wounded over 125 others in the West Bank city of Hebron in 1995.

Nevertheless, the firebrand politician insists that he has evolved and moderated since those days, an idea that Halutz rejected: “He has not and will not change. What we see is what we get.”