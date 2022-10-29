Yesh Atid MK on far-right: 'Hitler also rose to power democratically'

'I am not comparing this to anything, but Hitler also rose to power in a democratic manner,' says MK Ben Barak

A member of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party used a comparison to Adolf Hitler while discussing a possible far-right government formed by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I am not comparing this to anything, but Hitler also rose to power in a democratic manner," Head of the Foreign and Defense Committee Ram Ben Barak said at an event in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

He continued that there would be extreme ramifications for the judicial system of the Netanyahu bloc - including the far-right Religious Zionism party - winning the November 1 election.

Leader of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich proposed broad judicial reforms that could limit the continuation of Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial.

“We need to safeguard our democracy,” Ben Barak said.

He raved against “this alliance between (Jewish Power head Itamar) Ben-Gvir and Smotrich’s racist, anti-democratic party and a person who we’ve seen over time is prepared to do almost anything to escape from trial, and will let them do anything," calling the alliance "dangerous."

Ben Barak later clarified on Twitter that he would "never compare anyone in Israel and the world to Hitler."

"The attempt to present this as a comparison is incorrect, and it would sadden me if someone tries to present it that way."

Shortly after Shabbat ended on Saturday, Ben-Gvir responded saying that what Ben Barak said "crossed a red line," and called on Lapid to oust him from the Yesh Atid party. Netanyahu also responded, calling the words "incitement."