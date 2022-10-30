Israel: Labor party holds Rabin rally in Jerusalem

The rally was held this year in Jerusalem due to ongoing construction in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square

Israel’s Labor Party held its annual rally on Saturday to commemorate the assassination of former Prime Minister and party leader Yitzhak Rabin in Jerusalem's Zion Square, three days before the general election.

During the event, current Labor leader Merav Michaeli blasted her rivals, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, over a demonstration against the Oslo Accords held at the same spot in 1995, a month before an extremist assassinated Rabin at a rally in Tel Aviv.

"A great and courageous Israeli leader, who led Israel to great achievements and peace, was called here, by many people, a traitor. Here they shouted 'death to Rabin,'" Michaeli said, referring to chants heard at the 1995 rally.

"Here, Itamar Ben-Gvir distributed the poster of Rabin in SS uniform. The same Itamar Ben-Gvir who today dresses up as a teddy bear and tries to hide and rewrite history," she added, referring to the extremist Religious Zionist MK's attempts to present himself as more moderate.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli speaks during a ceremony in honor of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, in Jerusalem, October 29, 2022.

Ben-Gvir was a teenager at the time of Rabin's murder and was filmed threatening the former prime minister.

Michaeli also criticized Netanyahu, who, like today, was head of the Likud party, for attending and speaking at the 1995 demonstration.

"On that balcony, above those chants, stood the Likud leader who organized the demonstration," she recalled. "He was standing above [the balcony], smiling, satisfied with his great success."

"Anyone who denies that the murder of Yitzhak Rabin was political and that the incitement against him was organized and planned, is complicit with the instigators who stood here in Zion Square in their attempts to rewrite history," she said.

No members of the Rabin family participated in this year's rally, which took place a few days before the November 1 election. The event is usually held on the Saturday before or immediately after November 4, when Yigal Amir shot Rabin.

Traditionally held in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, the site of the assassination, the rally was held this year in Jerusalem due to ongoing construction in the square.