Analysis: Strategies for final lap to Israeli elections

After four election cycles, the central character is still Benjamin Netanyahu

Most of Israel's final polls show what polls have shown for months: A deadlock between the pro-Benjamin Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs.

They also show that In Israel's political drama, the central character has not changed.

After four election cycles it is still Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Israel’s public broadcaster has put it, as the campaigns heads into its final two days, Netanyahu and his Likud Party are focusing on three key points

The main one is getting his supporters out to vote. Likud politicians have lamented that in previous elections, which all ended with the Likud unable to get enough seats to form a coalition, not enough of their supporters cast ballots.

This would also help Netanyahu achieve another aim – making sure his party has enough of a gap over other parties in the pro-Netanyahu bloc. Especially over the Religious Zionism alliance, and its “star,” firebrand politician Itamar Ben Gvir of the Jewish Power party, who’s received a lot of media attention during the campaign, and appears to be threatening to take votes away from the Likud.

Ben Gvir continues to deploy his charisma to eat at Netanyahu's base, and is also biting voters away from ultra-Orthodox parties. He’s a religious nationalist, and the ultra-Orthodox, or at least the rabbis who control the ultra-Orthodox parties, don’t share his nationalism to the same degree. Tension between Ben Gvir and the rabbinical leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties is becoming apparent, and could affect the final composition of the pro-Netanyahu bloc.

Netanyahu also needs to ensure the Arab-Israeli vote remains low. If it does, it would enable him able to form the next coalition. The Likud Party may monitor polling stations in Arab-Israeli localities for fraud, which could be interpreted as intimidation.

On the anti-Netanyahu side of the political divide, Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s strategy, in the final days, is also three-fold, as Israel’s public broadcaster has noted. He’s avoided campaigning in Likud strongholds, for fear of inciting a backlash against him, and the perception that he represents affluent, elitist Israel, as opposed to the blue-collar Likud-supporting neighborhoods.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty Workers hang an election campaign billboard for the Yesh Atid party, showing Israeli Prime Minister and the head of the party Yair Lapid, in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, October 23, 2022.

Lapid also has to be careful as regards two small allied parties to the left of his Yesh Atid Party – the Labor Party and the Meretz party. While he’d be happy to draw votes from them, he cannot afford to entice too many, in case these parties fail to get the 3.25 percent of the overall votes needed to get into parliament. Should that happen, under Israel’s proportional representation system, Netanyahu’s bloc would be strengthened, possibly enough to form the next government.

Lapid’s third key strategy is making sure Arab-Israelis come out to vote.

The Arab-Israeli vote is one of the few real wild cards that could swing the election one way or the other. In the four previous elections, the turnout among Israel’s Arab citizens has ranged from 45 per cent to 65 per cent at its highest. While it has been thought the turnout would be low this time around, some pollsters say they’re starting to detect an uptick. The Arab-Israeli-turnout, they say, could hover around 50 percent or over. This could make a big difference to the final result. A high, or at least not small, Arab-Israeli vote for Arab-Israeli parties may not necessarily strengthen Lapid’s bloc. But it could blunt Netanyahu’s.