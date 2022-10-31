Israel bolsters security ahead of election

Israel to close border crossings to Palestinian territories on election day

Israel will beef up security in and around the West Bank and Jerusalem due to an unprecedented volume of intelligence tip-offs and alerts concerning planned terrorist attacks against Israeli targets in the runup to Tuesday's general election.

Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years amid a sharp escalation in Palestinian violence in recent weeks, including a car-ramming attack that wounded five Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops on Sunday; and a Palestinian terrorist shooting and killing an Israeli, and wounding four others, near the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday.

To counter the threat, the police will bolster the already considerable deployment to flashpoint areas in the central West Bank and around Jerusalem with around some 200 additional border guards.

In addition, the IDF announced a 24-hour closure on border crossings between Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday, the day of the general election.

This follows months of tensions that deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown on terrorist cells in the West Bank in March in response to a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted on Saturday that "terrorism will not defeat us."

Lapid, who is currently serving as caretaker premier but is hoping to secure an independent mandate in Tuesday's vote, is up against a formidable opponent in former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is eyeing a return to power after 18 months in opposition.