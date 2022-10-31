Netanyahu: Ben Gvir could be Israel's next security minister

Netanyahu would likely have to rely on ultra-Orthodox, far-right to form a governing coalition

Far-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir could become Israel's next minister for public security, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, one day ahead of the election that could see his hawkish bloc sweep to power.

Opposition Head Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has a slender lead in the polls over his main rival, the acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

To beat the ideologically motley coalition around centrist Lapid and form a government, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will almost certainly have to rely on its long-standing ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies as well as on the extreme-right co-led by Ben-Gvir, known for his virulent anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank.

Netanyahu announced his intention to annex large swaths of the West Bank in 2020, eventually walking back on the plan under US pressure.

In an interview with Israel's Army Radio on Monday, Netanyahu was asked whether Ben-Gvir could be tasked with overseeing Israel's public security, replying that he “won’t rule it out."

"But I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch," he added, pointing out that there were “a lot of candidates" for each government post.

Netanyahu added that he would tear up the maritime border deal with Lebanon, ratified by Lapid earlier this month, just like he annulled the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians when he first became prime minister in 1996.

Both agreements, Netanyahu charged, were "weak" and thrashed out by surrender-minded left-wing governments.