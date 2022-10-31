Israel: Left-wing Meretz leader says party in 'emergency situation'

Meretz simulated a news broadcast that would air on November 2 should the party fall below the threshold

Leader of Israel's left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon tweeted on Monday, a day before Israelis head to the polls, that her party was in an "emergency situation" and may not enter parliament (Knesset).

"I can't go into detail at the moment, but we are receiving indications that put us in an emergency situation. It's far beyond a concern," Galon stated.

"If there is no Meretz, there won't be a Lapid, and there won't be a bloc, and Netanyahu will have more than 61."

According to Galon, internal party polling indicates that Meretz was "on the brink" of not meeting the 3.25 percent threshold required to enter the Knesset.

In an interview with Israel's Ynet, Galon stated that she was running the "mother of gevalt," referring to an Israeli tradition of running alarmist campaigns with "gevalt" being the Yiddish term for alarm.

Parties running these campaigns typically run scaremongering ads warning voters of catastrophe should they not elect the "correct" party.

In a radio ad aired several days ago, Meretz simulated a news broadcast that would air November 2, the day after Israelis vote for the fifth time since 2019, should the party fall below the threshold.

"In the elections held yesterday, the (Opposition Leader Benjamin) Netanyahu camp won, obtaining 61 mandates after Meretz fell below the threshold," the ad began.

The ad paints a picture of the far-right Lahava and La Familia organizations committing arson in areas such as east Jerusalem as part of "victory celebrations."

Additionally, it states that "health minister-designate Yitzhak Goldknopf" from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party would cancel abortion reform and surrogacy for same-sex families done by the previous coalition “in exchange for canceling all legal proceedings against prime minister-elect Netanyahu.”

"So that this won't be on the news the morning after the elections, you must vote for Meretz. If there is no Meretz, they have 61," the ad concluded.