With the country's eyes focused on the magic number 61, is there any chance that a bloc can make it?

Some 6,788,804 Israelis with the right to vote are due to determine today what the 25th Knesset (Israeli parliament) and next government will look like. Since we’re talking about the 37th government in 74 years of independence, do the math and realize how fragile the governments in Israel are.

In 12,495 polling stations across the country, the fate of the 39 (!) different parties competing this time around will be determined. The vast majority of those contesting the election will end up watching Knesset debates on television.

So what are the challenges facing those parties that will certainly enter the Knesset, and of those parties very close to doing so?

1. Yesh Atid: Prime Minister Yair Lapid, helming the current government, is taking a dangerous gamble. In an attempt to make his party the largest in the house so he can get the nod from the President to form the next government, he’s making every effort to attract voters from the center-left bloc to him. But he is walking a tightrope – if he attracts too many of them, and the Labor and Meretz parties do not pass the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent, it’s game over for him, because he will have no possibility of forming a coalition.

2. The Likud: Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu seems close to getting the magic 61 seats for his bloc. He is making every effort to encourage the masses out of their homes and to the polling booths. He intends to form a narrow right-wing coalition with the participation of the religious and ultra-Orthodox factions. In the last elections, he encouraged right-wing voters to cast ballots for the nationalist Religious Zionism party. This time, however, the party is soaring in the polls. Netanyahu needs its support to be able to form a government, but he would prefer to reach this number while keeping the party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir as small as possible.

3. Religious Zionism: Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have become a phenomenon. Through meticulous and successful fieldwork, they managed to position themselves as the third largest party, at least according to the polls. Their biggest challenge is to maintain the momentum and attract a large number of supporters from the Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties at the ballot box. If the poll forecasts are accurate, their influence in the next government will be dramatic. The two yarmulke-wearing stars are on their way to becoming the surprise of the elections.

4. National Unity: To this day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz is paying a political price for having joined Netanyahu after the April 2020 elections. Gantz hoped his alliance with Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party, and the addition of former Israeli military Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, would be a decisive, attractive package for the voters. But polls show the whole is less than the sum of its parts. Even so, we should not forget that the polls last time forecasted Gantz receiving only about 5 mandates, and he surprised everyone with his final tally. Will it happen again this time, and will he become a legitimate candidate for prime minister? We will know in the next few hours. Gantz's entire campaign is based on the failure of Netanyahu and Lapid to form the government. In fact, he intends to be the knight in shining armor, so that when the sixth elections are around the corner, he will be able to harness the ultra-Orthodox factions and form a coalition without the Likud. The chances of this occurring are not particularly high.

5. The Arab parties - Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al and Balad: If in the last elections the Ra'am faction made history and was the one that allowed Lapid and Naftali Bennett to form a coalition, it is possible that this time the Arab public will determine the fate of the entire elections. The turnout among Arab-Israelis will be decisive, and there are more question marks and exclamation marks here. At this stage, it is not at all clear which party will succeed in entering the next Knesset, and this will affect the entire picture. Will Ra'am enter the government again? Will Hadash and Ta'al enter the Knesset and support the government from the outside? Will Balad pass the threshold, or will the votes of tens of thousands of citizens go to waste?

6. Shas and United Torah Judaism: For many years, these two ultra-Orthodox factions (Sephardic and Ashkenazi) enjoyed a "captive" voting audience. On the face of it, it's over. At least according to the polls, thousands of their traditional voters intend to vote for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir as a protest vote. Their biggest challenge is to prevent this spillover and keep their place. Both clearly support Netanyahu, and will be part of any coalition he manages to cobble together.

7. Labor and Meretz: The two left-wing factions are unable to rise, and are hovering around the 3.25 percent threshold. If one of them doesn’t make it, the game is practically over and the keys pass to Netanyahu. Their leaders, Merav Michaeli and Zehava Gal-On, point an accusing finger at Lapid, who in order to strengthen his party is actually weakening the entire bloc, and this may end up being a loss for everyone.

8. Yisrael Beteinu: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's party is losing its influence from election to election. The reason is clear: for many years, the voters from the former Soviet Union only voted for Liberman. The second generation, the children of the immigrants who have reached voting age, already vote for the major "Israeli" parties. It will not be surprising if in the not too distant future this party will be absorbed as a "division" within another party. Liberman knows the art and business of politics.

9. The Jewish Home: Ayelet Shaked, a young politician but a seasoned political fox, finds herself in the battle of her life. Her chances of entering the Knesset are slim, but she is not signaling desperation as she hopes for a miracle.

The bottom line is that the eyes of the country are focused on the number 61. If there is no dramatic change in the make-up of the blocs and neither party reaches that number of seats, mark your calendars as we will meet again in six months for the sixth election since 2019. And if one of the parties does manage to surprise and reach 61, the coalition will be so fragile that you can make another note, because the next election will be in less than two years.