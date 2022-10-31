For Arab Israeli voters, it's a question of participation

Minority population has ability to swing elections

The Arab Israeli vote is the roulette wheel in Israel’s current elections.

Under Israel's proportional representation system, it is crucial for coalition building afterwards. A high Arab Israeli turnout could lower the percentage of votes given to other parties and thus influence the formation of Israel’s next coalition.

But the turnout is expected to be low, at least when compared to the rest of the population – pollsters estimate it will hover around 50 per cent.

Why do Arab Israelis, especially the younger ones, not vote? Why do they? What are the most important issues on their agenda?

And what has changed in these elections, as opposed to the four previous ones held since 2018?

One thing that has changed is that for the first time, these elections are being held with an Arab Israeli party – Ra'am – as part of the outgoing coalition.

But not everyone thinks it’s advantageous.

Ala Igbariah, a marketing and political strategist in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, admits that an Arab Israeli party in the coalition is exceptional, “Indeed a step that no one ever took before.”

But he doesn’t think it succeeded.

“Until now it was all only slogans,” he says, pointing out that laws considered detrimental of Arab society were not repealed. Nor was violence and murder among Arab Israelis curbed.

Jamal Awad/FLASH90 Arab Israelis cast their ballots as they vote in Israel's general election, in Kafr Manda, northern Israel.

“Today, we count 98 victims of murder in the Arab society; we exceeded the numbers of last year.”

Igbariah is a veteran political campaigner, having worked for several parties in previous elections. For him, there is one issue that remains critical for voters and Arab parties, no matter which election.

“The question is how much can we as Arab society profit from our presence in a government?” he points out. “Don’t forget, one topic is always problematic: yes, we were represented in the government for the first time and had influence, but on the other side there is the Palestinian society. If there is a war with Gaza, what do you want to do as a party? We have to understand that Arab society is political, it is aware of these issues. If the United Arab List was in the government and there was a war with Gaza – can it stop it or not? These are questions that people are asking before going to the polls.“

Solidarity and identification with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are crucial for many voters. In Nazareth, 24-year old graphic designer Ward Jaraisy is a member of the Hadash party, which is running on a joint list with the Ta’al faction. He identifies as Palestinian, not Israeli. Still, he would never skip voting in an election. To him, representation in parliament matters.

“Parliament is one of many sites of struggle,” he declares. “Our representation is necessary. Because who else wants to represent me. The main issue is the political struggle, political debate, opinion. These are our words as Arab Palestinians who live on our land – it is very important that we are there.”

In this election, the four Arab parties are not running together on a combined ticket. This places each of them at risk of not crossing the threshold of 3.25 per cent of the vote, or, like Hadash-Ta’al and Ra'am, receiving the minimum number of seats to enter parliament - four.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit A woman votes in Kfar Manda, an Arab town in Israel.

While Jaraisy sees parliament as only one of many ways to influence society and politics - Igbariah considers it a great mistake that Arab parties do not send a message of unity to the voters.

“I will call it a political catastrophe that we have among the parties,” he says. “Ok, there was a quarrel, but they need to overcome it, next, say ‘come and vote, everyone,' so that Arab society goes out and actually votes.”

And, he says, there is another issue that causes low voter turnout and pushes especially youth away from participating in the elections. Namely, scare tactics, especially directed against the possibility of national right-winger Itamar Ben-Gvir becoming a member of the next government.

“You can’t tell them generally ‘come and vote because of Ben-Gvir'… If you base your election campaign on fear, it will make people even more stubborn not to go out and vote,” he argues. “How do you want to motivate? Tell them why our presence in parliament is great, why it must be bigger. Not only to cross the threshold, our influence can be wider than this.”

Jaraisy, who grew up in a political household, does not need motivation to go cast his ballot. For him, the most important topics are perceived racism against him as a self-identifying Palestinian living in Israel and the violence within Arab society. The end to what Palestinians see as an illegal occupation of the West Bank is also central for him.

And although Jewish parties also try to collect votes from the Arab population - like Prime Minister Yair Lapid at an event in Nazareth a week before the elections - he does not believe they will benefit him.

“When we lived under Benjamin Netanyahu or Lapid – did anything change for us?” he asks. “They entered Nablus, why do they take it for themselves to enter Nablus? They killed (Al Jazeera journalist) Shireen Abu Aqleh, what else is there? Many incidents. Or the issue of criminality in Arab society. Only yesterday, there was shooting in my neighborhood. The day before yesterday, people were killed.”

People in the market in the old city of Nazareth like to talk politics. Unlike Jaraisy, however, they don’t believe in the idea of representation in parliament.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean A man walks by an election campaign billboard showing Sami Abu Shehadeh, head of the nationalist Balad party, in the northern Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm.

“I will not vote,” Muhammed Rahal, a market vendor, states flately. ”We have very different opinions about the parliament. We were let down by the Arab parliament members. Our representation did not help us or change the laws. I reject the parliament not only because Arabs betrayed us, but because they also represent the laws of the state of Israel. It’s not a democracy as it should be.”

He admits he voted in the past, but says laughingly that “it was for nothing.”

And perhaps surprisingly, if he did vote, it would possibly be for a Jewish party, since “an Arab one won’t help me.”

Further north, Saleen Ismaeel, a 22-year-old student from the town of Nahaf, tries to turn around the dissatisfaction with party politics. She is also a member of Ta’al.

Identifying as Palestinian as well, she became interested in politics in high school. She says that especially as a woman, her voice needs to be heard in politics. At the same time, however, she thinks that Arab parties can best influence from outside the government.

Ismael understands the frustration, especially among the youth. She feels that what she sees as racism against Arab society in Israel is growing – and understands the disappointment with the political system.

Nonetheless, Arab Israelis or self-identifying Palestinians in Israel have a significant influence on the elections with their decision to go to the polls or not. Even though they may not identify with the political system, may even boycott it, their vote or absence of one - could well decide which government Israel will have.