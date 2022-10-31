On eve of Israeli elections, parties step up voter outreach

Parties in the race are stepping up actions on the ground to convince undecided voters

Israel's political parties stepped up their efforts on the last day of the campaign to convince undecided and apathetic voters to turn out on Tuesday.

Polling stations will open in the morning for the fifth legislative elections in three and a half years.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Karish natural gas platform on Sunday and posed to capture the moment. He said revenue from the natural resource will help combat the rising cost of living, touching on an issue voters are extremely sensitive to.

At the headquarters of his Yesh Atid party, officials said the work of activists on the ground could break the deadlock that has plagued Israeli politics for years.

“We have the potential for an unprecedented victory,” they said as the party mobilized its volunteers to encourage voters to turn out on election day.

For his part, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before his supporters in Or Yehuda, central Israel on Sunday evening, after he again urged ultra-Orthodox voters to go to the polls in their stronghold from Bnei Brak on Saturday. The ultra-Orthodox parties are an essential component of his future coalition.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Likud supporters at a Likud election event in Or Yehuda, Israel, October 30, 2022

The president of the Shas party, Aryeh Deri, has also tried to destabilize the left by declaring in an interview with Ynet on Monday morning that if the former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, from the Labor party, were alive, "he would vote Shas."

Likud deputies multiplied television and radio interviews during the day, helped by Sara Netanyahu, much criticized by her husband's political opponents, but a popular figure among Likud supporters.

The opposition leader also sought to bolster the far-right Religious Zionism party, which has sworn allegiance to Likud, saying that seeing Itamar Ben Gvir recover the post of public security minister, if he wins the election, was quite possible.

The large right-wing party has also intensified its efforts on social networks to target new potential voters.

Finally, the parties which are not certain of crossing the eligibility threshold, in particular the Labor party, Meretz and the Arab factions have multiplied telephone calls and sent their activists to the streets to convince voters.