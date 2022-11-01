Israel's Gantz slams Netanyahu: 'Endangering Israel'

Netanyahu claims that Gantz 'endangered the lives of (Israeli military) soldiers,' a claim Gantz refutes

The head of Israel's center-right National Unity party Benny Gantz harshly criticized Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu Monday evening, saying that the Likud leader is "unable to say anything true."

Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio on Monday that Gantz, the current defense minister, “endanger(ed) the lives of Golani soldiers in order not to hurt Palestinians” when he served as a commander in the Israeli military.

The Likud leader called Gantz “a leftist who said he was proud of endangering the lives of Golani soldiers in order not to hurt Palestinians," referring to an incident where the military waited for Palestinians to evacuate before targeting the Gaza Strip.

On the same radio station immediately after, Gantz referred to the same incident, saying that the army had to "take down a hospital and make sure that there were no patients and other people who needed to be evacuated."

“We completed all the procedures while waiting... undercover, and then I destroyed the hospital. But Bibi, that liar, is incapable of saying a single true word. So I’m telling you, this (Netanyahu's account) is not true,” Gantz continued, referring to Netanyahu by his popular nickname.

"The Israeli public is dealing with a liar."

Gantz further stated, "Bibi endangers the State of Israel" by platforming and enabling far-right leaders such as Religious Zionism party members Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Netanyahu will let Ben-Gvir be Internal Security Minister to ensure himself legally," he said, referring to Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials. On Monday, Netanyahu said that he "wouldn't rule out" Ben-Gvir taking up security portfolio.

In a recording obtained by Ynet on Sunday, Ben-Gvir can be heard saying that he will demand the enactment of a law that will apply retroactively and allow Netanyahu to escape the trials.

"We are making every effort to prevent this," Gantz concluded.