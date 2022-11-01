LIVEBLOG: Polls open in Israel for the fifth time since 2019

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz casts his vote

Current Defense Minister Benny Gantz cast his vote near his home in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, saying as he voted: "Good morning to all the people of Israel, the elections are a holiday for democracy. These elections are also a wake-up call for democracy. I call on all citizens of the State of Israel to go out and exercise their right to vote respectfully while respecting others."

Elad Malka Benny Gantz votes for the Israeli elections in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, November 1, 2022.

"We do not want any more incitement. We do not want any more division. We want more unity, more security, more reconciliation among the people, more ability to accept each other. In my opinion, these elections are not about the big party, but about the party that can. Against incitement, against division, against slander, and for unity. We will strive for that. I call on everyone: Go vote and let's meet in joys and less in elections."