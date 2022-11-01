English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

LIVEBLOG: Polls open in Israel for the fifth time since 2019

i24NEWS

1 min read
Illustration from a polling station in Kiryat Arba, as Israelis go to vote in the general elections, on November 1, 2022.
Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90Illustration from a polling station in Kiryat Arba, as Israelis go to vote in the general elections, on November 1, 2022.

Israelis head to the polls for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to elect a stable coalition

November 01, 2022

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz casts his vote

Current Defense Minister Benny Gantz cast his vote near his home in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, saying as he voted: "Good morning to all the people of Israel, the elections are a holiday for democracy. These elections are also a wake-up call for democracy. I call on all citizens of the State of Israel to go out and exercise their right to vote respectfully while respecting others."

Elad Malka
Elad MalkaBenny Gantz votes for the Israeli elections in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, November 1, 2022.

"We do not want any more incitement. We do not want any more division. We want more unity, more security, more reconciliation among the people, more ability to accept each other. In my opinion, these elections are not about the big party, but about the party that can. Against incitement, against division, against slander, and for unity. We will strive for that. I call on everyone: Go vote and let's meet in joys and less in elections."

Leader of the Labor party Merav Michaeli votes

Raanan Cohen
Raanan CohenLabor party leader Merav Michaeli arrives to cast her ballot in Israel, November 1, 2022.

Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich casts his ballot

Hillel Maeir/Flash90
Hillel Maeir/Flash90Bezalel Smotrich arrive to cast his vote in the Israeli general elections on November 1, 2022.

Jewish Home party leader Ayelet Shaked votes

Miriam Alster/Flash90
Miriam Alster/Flash90Ayelet Shaked arrives to cast her vote at a voting station in Tel Aviv, Israel, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022.

Leader of ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party Moshe Gafni votes in Bnei Brak

"This reality, in which we are going to elections for the fifth time in three and a half years, is very bad," Gafni said while voting. "It's bad for the country, it's bad for the citizens. I hope this time there will be an end to this saga."

Meretz head Zehava Galon votes at a polling station in Petah Tikva

Meretz
MeretzLeader of the Meretz party Zehava Galon votes in a polling station in Petah Tikvah, Israel, November 1, 2022.

"We are in an emergency situation. These are the first elections in the country's history between democracy and Kahanism," she said, referring to the late far-right leader Meir Kahane and his ideology. 

"Our data from the last few days is very worrying. This is a final call to the change camp to mobilize: if you don't vote Meretz - the whole bloc collapses. We must vote Meretz"

Israel's President Isaac Herzog votes in the elections

Herzog voted in Jerusalem, saying shortly after he cast his ballot: “Israel is a true democracy. Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices." 

"We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right.”

Haim Zach/GPO
Haim Zach/GPOIsraeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal vote in Israel's general elections in Jerusalem, November 1, 2022.

He continued, "I want to reiterate: voting makes a difference without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that his or her vote doesn’t matter is wrong. I therefore call on all citizens of this country: exercise your democratic right, and go to vote!”

Ultra-Orthodox extremists spray foul-smelling liquid at polling stations

Extremists sprayed noxious liquid at polling stations in the central city of Ramat Beit Shemesh in an attempt to discourage people from voting. Israel's police are currently investigating the incident. 

Head of the Jewish Power faction Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his ballot in the settlement of Kiryat Arba

Shortly after voting, Ben-Gvir said: "In our ballot, we also accept Netanyahu as prime minister but also a full right-wing government." 

"For many years, there have been excuses for not implementing right-wing policies. Now is an opportunity for us to be bigger than Gantz and implement right-wing policies."

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90
Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his vote at a voting station in the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, during the Israeli general elections, November 1, 2022.

Head of the Yisrael Beitenu party and current Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman votes in Jerusalem 

Gershon Elinson/Flash90
Gershon Elinson/Flash90Yisrael Beitenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman and his wife cast their votes at a voting station in Nokdim, the West Bank, during the Israeli general elections, November 1, 2022.

"I hope that we will wake up to a Zionist, liberal, tolerant and free country and not to a Halachic (Jewish law) state," Liberman said while voting. 

"The other question is where will the budgets go, will the money go to Yeshivas (Jewish learning institutions) or will the money go to high tech and Israeli soldiers," he continued. "The only party that does not twist and zigzag on this issue is Yisrael Beitenu. That's why we're very optimistic, and I call on all citizens of Israel to go out and vote."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, after visiting his father's grave

After visiting his father's grave earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Yair Lapid went to the polls to cast his ballot during the elections.

"My father told me: 'Remember that the greatest miracle that happened to us is that the Jews have their own country,'" Lapid said. "I promised him this morning that we would continue to work hard to ensure the future of this miracle."

Elad Gutman
Elad GutmanIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visits his father's grave before elections, November 1, 2022.

After, he visited the polling station near his home in Tel Aviv with his wife, Lihi.

JACK GUEZ / AFP
JACK GUEZ / AFPIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid smiles to the cameras as his wife Lihi casts her vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv in the country's fifth election in four years on November 1, 2022.

“Go and vote today for the future of our children and the future of our country," Lapid stated as he voted. "Vote well and good luck to us all."

Head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, Arye Deri, votes in Jerusalem

"Today this is the fateful battle, the fight is for a Jewish state," Deri said, while casting his ballot. "They invested tens of millions in the Arab sector so that there will not be a Jewish state here and there will be a state for all its citizens."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri casts his vote in the Israeli general elections in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022

Polls open in Israel

The ballots opened at 7:00 a.m. across Israel, with the first voters casting their ballots. The polls will close at 10:00 p.m., with the exit polls trickling out shortly after. 

Video poster

This article received 0 comments