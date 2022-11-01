LIVEBLOG: Polls open in Israel for the fifth time since 2019
Israelis head to the polls for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to elect a stable coalition
November 01, 2022
National Unity party leader Benny Gantz casts his vote
Current Defense Minister Benny Gantz cast his vote near his home in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, saying as he voted: "Good morning to all the people of Israel, the elections are a holiday for democracy. These elections are also a wake-up call for democracy. I call on all citizens of the State of Israel to go out and exercise their right to vote respectfully while respecting others."
"We do not want any more incitement. We do not want any more division. We want more unity, more security, more reconciliation among the people, more ability to accept each other. In my opinion, these elections are not about the big party, but about the party that can. Against incitement, against division, against slander, and for unity. We will strive for that. I call on everyone: Go vote and let's meet in joys and less in elections."
Leader of the Labor party Merav Michaeli votes
Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich casts his ballot
Jewish Home party leader Ayelet Shaked votes
Leader of ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party Moshe Gafni votes in Bnei Brak
"This reality, in which we are going to elections for the fifth time in three and a half years, is very bad," Gafni said while voting. "It's bad for the country, it's bad for the citizens. I hope this time there will be an end to this saga."
Meretz head Zehava Galon votes at a polling station in Petah Tikva
"We are in an emergency situation. These are the first elections in the country's history between democracy and Kahanism," she said, referring to the late far-right leader Meir Kahane and his ideology.
"Our data from the last few days is very worrying. This is a final call to the change camp to mobilize: if you don't vote Meretz - the whole bloc collapses. We must vote Meretz"
Israel's President Isaac Herzog votes in the elections
Herzog voted in Jerusalem, saying shortly after he cast his ballot: “Israel is a true democracy. Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices."
"We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right.”
He continued, "I want to reiterate: voting makes a difference without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that his or her vote doesn’t matter is wrong. I therefore call on all citizens of this country: exercise your democratic right, and go to vote!”
Ultra-Orthodox extremists spray foul-smelling liquid at polling stations
Extremists sprayed noxious liquid at polling stations in the central city of Ramat Beit Shemesh in an attempt to discourage people from voting. Israel's police are currently investigating the incident.
Head of the Jewish Power faction Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his ballot in the settlement of Kiryat Arba
Shortly after voting, Ben-Gvir said: "In our ballot, we also accept Netanyahu as prime minister but also a full right-wing government."
"For many years, there have been excuses for not implementing right-wing policies. Now is an opportunity for us to be bigger than Gantz and implement right-wing policies."
Head of the Yisrael Beitenu party and current Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman votes in Jerusalem
"I hope that we will wake up to a Zionist, liberal, tolerant and free country and not to a Halachic (Jewish law) state," Liberman said while voting.
"The other question is where will the budgets go, will the money go to Yeshivas (Jewish learning institutions) or will the money go to high tech and Israeli soldiers," he continued. "The only party that does not twist and zigzag on this issue is Yisrael Beitenu. That's why we're very optimistic, and I call on all citizens of Israel to go out and vote."
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, after visiting his father's grave
After visiting his father's grave earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Yair Lapid went to the polls to cast his ballot during the elections.
"My father told me: 'Remember that the greatest miracle that happened to us is that the Jews have their own country,'" Lapid said. "I promised him this morning that we would continue to work hard to ensure the future of this miracle."
After, he visited the polling station near his home in Tel Aviv with his wife, Lihi.
“Go and vote today for the future of our children and the future of our country," Lapid stated as he voted. "Vote well and good luck to us all."
Head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, Arye Deri, votes in Jerusalem
"Today this is the fateful battle, the fight is for a Jewish state," Deri said, while casting his ballot. "They invested tens of millions in the Arab sector so that there will not be a Jewish state here and there will be a state for all its citizens."
Polls open in Israel
The ballots opened at 7:00 a.m. across Israel, with the first voters casting their ballots. The polls will close at 10:00 p.m., with the exit polls trickling out shortly after.