Israeli court orders left-wing party to let Channel 14 broadcast

'We can’t accept Meretz’s argument that an election event is a closed, private event,' the Supreme Court says

Israel's High Court of Justice on Monday ruled that the left-wing Meretz party must allow the Channel 14 television station to broadcast from party headquarters on election night.

“Barring a media outlet from attending an event that has a significant public aspect, when this policy is aimed at a specific media outlet and it alone, undermines the hard core of freedom of the press,” the ruling said.

According to the justices, the court would usually not interfere in party-media relations, but this case required intervention.

“We can’t accept Meretz’s argument that an election event is a closed, private event meant for party activists only,” Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and justices Uzi Vogelman and Daphne Barak-Erez wrote, emphasizing that Meretz issued an open invitation to other media outlets.

Meretz's decision “disproportionately harmed Channel 14 and its viewers.”

Uri Haberman, Meretz's lawyer, argued that “the court shouldn’t intervene in a private party event when the party says the station humiliates me, doesn’t behave in a journalistic manner, acts contemptibly and shouldn’t have access to our event.”

However, the court argued that it wasn't a private event, with Channel 14's lawyer, Yigal Danino, agreeing.

In October, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party campaigned to the Central Elections Committee to designate Channel 14 as a campaign body.

The party claimed that the right-wing channel was working to ensure that Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party won the elections.

The head of the CEC rejected the petition and ordered Yesh Atid to compensate Channel 14 for legal costs.