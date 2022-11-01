Ultra-Orthodox extremists spray foul-smelling liquid at polling stations

'These are the kind of really small things that we know how to overcome,' says the head of the CEC

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish extremists sprayed noxious liquid at polling stations in the central city of Ramat Beit Shemesh on Tuesday in an attempt to discourage people from voting.

According to Israeli media, polling workers arrived in the classrooms at a school functioning as a polling station and noticed a foul smell.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the extremists who oppose the elections spilled a substance with a pungent smell in the area, reports continued. According to media reports, it is suspected that these are ultra-Orthodox activists who do not recognize Israel as a legitimate state and do not want others voting in the elections.

The polling station was moved to the trailers on the school's campus, and the classroom was cleaned.

"When the secretaries came in the morning to open the four polling stations at the school in Beit Shemesh, there was a terrible smell in the rooms," Orly Ades, head of the Central Election Committee, told Ynet.

"But these are the kind of really small things that we know how to overcome. We found replacement trailers and immediately transferred the polling stations there. Let's hope there will be no more unusual events."

Israel's police have opened an investigation into the incident.