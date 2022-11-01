Israel: Left-wing party activist arrested for desecrating tefillin

'I am shocked to the depths of my soul, with tears on my face,' says Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich

Police said they arrested an activist from the left-wing Meretz party in the central city of Netanya on Tuesday for “harming religious sentiment by making improper use of tefillin.”

A video shows the 61-year-old man, wearing a Meretz t-shirt, grabbing tefillin from a booth set up by religious Jews to encourage men to wear it, and rubbing it on his pants in the area of his genitals, despite the protests of those present.

Tefilin (also known as phylacteries) are two black leather boxes containing scrolls with passages from the Torah and are traditionally worn by Jewish men during morning prayer.

The incident occurred in front of a school that had been transformed into a polling station on election day.

Several right-wing religious politicians expressed their outrage over the event.

"I am shocked to the depths of my soul, with tears on my face," Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich said. "I am crying over this, the persecution and hatred of Judaism that this hateful government brought with it."

Leader of the Jewish Power faction Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he was "deeply shocked and pained for what happened in Netanya."

According to the Meretz party, the man is not known to any officials and is an imposter attempting to harm the party's image.

"Make it be known without a doubt, I condemn this aberrant behavior, and it opposes our worldview," Meretz party CEO lawmaker Michal Rozin said.