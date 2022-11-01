Highest voter turnout since 1999 appears to have put the Likud leader back in power as prime minister

The first exit polls published after polls closed on Tuesday night in Israel showed a big victory for Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc.

If the results hold, the former prime minister would catapult back to power with a governing coalition. Channel 12 has the Netanyahu bloc at 61 seats while Kan and Channel 13 have his bloc at 62 seats.

i24NEWS Exit polls of Israel's election.

According to Channel 12, the Netanyahu-led Likud party has won 31 seats compared to 24 for Yesh Atid, led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid; public broadcaster Kan put Likud at 30 seats versus Yesh Atid's 22 seats; while Channel 13 gave Likud 31 seats and Yesh Atid 24 seats.

It represents a remarkable comeback by Netanyahu more than a year after being ousted from power as Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

i24NEWS Screenshot of exit polls.

Lapid had hoped to achieve his goal of preventing a right-wing government and holding on to the office until a sixth round of elections. However, if the exit polling results hold, the center-left coalition will be back in the minority.

The Lapid-led center-left bloc would secure either 54 seats (Kan and Channel 13) or 55 (Channel 12).

Voter apathy did not take hold for the country's fifth election in less than four years as Israelis turned out in numbers not seen since 1999, according to the Central Election Committee.

Nearly 6.8 million Israelis were registered to vote, up 210,000 from the last election in March 2021.