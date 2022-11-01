Israel: Arab party Balad closing in on electoral threshold

Exit polls show Balad and Jewish Home failing to cross the electoral threshold

Arab nationalist party Balad received 3 percent of the votes in Israeli elections on Tuesday, just below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold needed to gain parliament seats, according to a Channel 12 News exit poll.

After exit polls showed Balad falling just short of the minimum vote threshold in several exit polls, party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh said he still has hope his bloc will "prove victorious."

“Exit polls don’t take into account the last few hours because they close early and the rising turnout will prove Balad victorious,” he said, claiming that polls “have never been fair to Balad.”

Exit polls on Tuesday night after polls closed in Israel showed that Balad and Jewish Home would not pass the electoral threshold.

i24NEWS Screenshot of exit polls.

Jewish Home is led by current Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

She put out a statement saying that Jewish Home only received 80,000 votes at just over 1 percent. Shaked thanked her voters and said that she would support Netanyahu's efforts to successfully form a coalition.

Other parties warning of not crossing the electoral threshold will actually enter the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) if the results hold.

The other two Arab parties -- Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al -- will make the Knesset according to the exit polls from Channel 12, Channel 13 and Kan.

Earlier in the evening, Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas warned this his party was in danger of not crossing the electoral threshold.

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Head of Israel's conservative Islamic party Ra'am Mansour Abbas, speaks at his campaign headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Tamra before national election polls close, on November 1, 2022.

"The situation is very bad. Ra’am currently does not have enough votes to reach four seats," Abbas said.

Ra'am is instead predicted to secure 5 seats in the Knesset according to all exit polls.

The left-wing Meretz party also warned of falling short on Tuesday, with the party claiming that they were victims of a cyber attack that downed their website. The party said that it was an effort to block them from passing the electoral threshold in the 25th Knesset.

According to the exit polls, Meretz will get either 4 (Kan and Channel 13) or 5 (Channel 12) seats.

The Labor party will also sit in the next Knesset according to the exit polls, with either 5 (Kan and Channel 13) or 6 (Channel 12) seats.