Israeli party leaders react to exit polls

Exit polls show Netanyahu's bloc with enough seats to form a government

Leaders of Israel's biggest political parties addressed their supporters and the public after exit polls showed Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc winning 62 seats – enough to form the next government.

'Nothing is over'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed supporters of his Yesh Atid party hours after the exit polls were announced.

Lapid started his speech by stressing patience for the final results of the election and insisted that “nothing is over” until all the votes were counted. He also thanked the "almost one million Israeli citizens" who voted for his party.

"Yesh Atid grew and prospered while being responsible," he said.

“They want politics that is not based on hate or violence. They want a government based on democratic values and equality, based on the idea that we won't leave anyone behind. What we started must continue."

“Over the last year and a half there was a government here of fair, upright, and good people, who worked hard and created something unprecedented,” he continued.

“We have no intention of stopping.”

'We're all brothers'

Itamar Ben-Gvir, firebrand far-right lawmaker and head of the Otzma Yehudit party, danced onto the stage at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem to address the crowd of supporters as they chanted "death to terrorists."

“I want to say to those who did not vote for me: We’re all brothers,” Ben Gvir declared, noting that the merger between Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism and his party managed to cater to a diverse array of voters:

“We represent everyone: Secular and religious, [ultra-Orthodox] and traditional, Sephardi and Ashkenazi.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Head of the Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben Gvir speaks to supporters at the party's campaign headquarters in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022.

“They all want real change,” Ben Gvir continued.

“The time has come for our children to be able to walk safely in the streets. The time has come for us to return to being the masters of our own house.”

'Thanks be to God'

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich cheered after the results of exit polls showed 14-15 seats for his far-right party, which would make it the third-largest faction in Israel's parliament.

“Today, thanks be to God, Religious Zionism made history,” Smotrich said at the Religious Zionism post-election event.

He also declared that Religious Zionism would continue to cooperate with Ben Gvir's party after running together on the same electoral slate.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Head of the Religious Zionist party Bezalel Smotrich celebrates with supporters at the party's campaign headquarters, on November 1, 2022.

Ultra-Orthodox 'incredible achievement'

The head of Shas, which is part of Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, hailed the “incredible achievement” for his ultra-Orthodox party after exit polls forecast it winning 10 seats.

Aryeh Deri pledged that Shas would look out for “the weakest sectors” of Israeli society and “strengthen the Jewish identity of Israel and the fight against the cost of living.”

Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022.

'This is democracy'

"Israeli citizens went out to vote in great numbers despite the fact this is the fifth election in four years," Israel's Defense Minister and National Unity leader Benny Gantz told a crowd of supporters at his party's headquarters.

"This is a democracy and the people of Israel and the citizens of Israel showed that they care about Israel, that they see themselves as an inseparable part of it and its future."