LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu poised for comeback as Israeli PM
Far-right electoral bloc led by Itamar Ben-Gvir making significant gains
Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud party and Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared on Wednesday morning to all but assured a return to the helm of the government after a strong showing in Tuesday's polls indicated he would be able to form a majority coalition.
"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem early Wednesday. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a right-wing government."
Projections from three Israeli networks put Netanyahu's Likud on track for a first-place finish, with between 30 and 32 seats. Combined with projected tallies for the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, this would secure the bloc backing Netanyahu between 61 and 62 seats.
November 02, 2022
Meretz, Hadash still bellow electoral threshold
The left-wing Meretz party and the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta'al alliance appear to have come short of the minimum electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset with over 71% of the votes counted.
Israel election: With 71% of votes counted, Raam party clears electoral threshold
The Arab Raam party would clear the electoral threshold on current results, while the bloc of factions backing Benjamin Netanyahu was on 67 parliamentary seats.
With 62% of votes counted, Netanyahu bloc on 69 seats
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Smaller parties hovering around electoral threshold
A number of Israel's smaller parties are anxiously awaiting the final results as the margins separating those that will clear the electoral threshold from those that will fall by the wayside are wafer-thin. Such factions include both Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Mansour Abbas's Raam, as well as the dovish Meretz party.
Election committee dismisses Netanyahu's fraud claims
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Underwhelming showing for Shaked
The votes counted so far show Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home party failed to clear the electoral threshold with a projected 1.8% of the total number of votes, well below the 3.25% threshold. The results represents a disappointment for the former justice minister and a once-powerful presence at the right end of Israel's political map.
With 45% of votes counted, Netanyahu's bloc leading with 68 parliamentary seats
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .