LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu poised for comeback as Israeli PM

Far-right electoral bloc led by Itamar Ben-Gvir making significant gains

Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud party and Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared on Wednesday morning to all but assured a return to the helm of the government after a strong showing in Tuesday's polls indicated he would be able to form a majority coalition.

"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem early Wednesday. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a right-wing government."

Projections from three Israeli networks put Netanyahu's Likud on track for a first-place finish, with between 30 and 32 seats. Combined with projected tallies for the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, this would secure the bloc backing Netanyahu between 61 and 62 seats.