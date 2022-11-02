Israel's religious parties make big election gains

Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism at 20 seats with 80% of the vote counted

Israel's religious parties are celebrating big wins in Tuesday's election that saw Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc on its way to forming a government.

With 80 percent of the vote counted as of Wednesday morning, the Shas party had picked up 11 seats and United Torah Judaism had secured 9 seats in the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament).

The combined results of 20 seats for the ultra-Orthodox Jewish (Haredi) parties means that they will play a significant role in helping Netanyahu form a coalition.

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 United Torah Judaism party members attend the party headquarters in Bnei Brak, Israel on elections night, November 2, 2022.

Opposition Leader Netanyahu is poised to return to power as prime minister more than a year after being ousted by a diverse coalition after 12 consecutive years as the country's longest-serving premier (and three before that).

The Religious Zionism alliance of Bezalel Smotrich and Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben Gvir also had a big night on Tuesday, picking up 14 seats so far as the second largest party in the next Knesset after Likud and Yesh Atid.

Shas chairman Arye Deri called Tuesday night's exit polls showing big wins for his party "a tremendous achievement," adding that the party will "soon return to the leadership of the state."

“We will work with all our might for the weak strata [of society], for the strengthening of Israel’s Jewish identity and the fight against the cost of living,” said Deri.