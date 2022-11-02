Israeli elections: Meretz in danger of not passing threshold

Balad and Jewish Home also on track to not enter 25th Knesset with 80% of the vote counted

Israel's left-wing Meretz party on Wednesday morning was in danger of not passing the threshold to enter the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament).

With 80 percent of the vote counted, the party led by Zehava Gal-On stood at 3.23 percent, just under the 3.25 percent needed for legislative representation in Jerusalem.

The Arab nationalist party Balad led by Sami Abu Shehadeh was also on track to fall short, with 3.07 percent of the vote.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Head of the Balad party MK Sami Abu Shehadeh arrives with his family to cast his vote a voting station, on November 1, 2022, for the Israeli general elections.

Shehade said on Tuesday night that he was still hopeful that his bloc would "prove victorious" after an exit poll by Channel 12 showed the party just under the threshold at 3 percent. Balad did move up in the actual vote total in an encouraging sign for the party.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home party also was failing to pass the threshold at 80 percent of the votes counted -- standing at just 1.17 percent.

Shaked in a statement on Tuesday night thanked her voters and said that she would support Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to successfully form a coalition.

Wednesday morning's results are particularly disappointing for Meretz as initial exit polls from Tuesday night after voting ended showed the party getting either 4 or 5 seats.