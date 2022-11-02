Analysis: Netanyahu's new coalition, unshackled by centrists

Unlike in previous coalitions, Netanyahu's coalition partners all stand on his right flank

Israeli elections follow a certain pattern. After the frantic mathematics of the vote counting, comes the examination of the likely coalition that will lead the country.

Prime-minister-in-waiting Benjamin Netanyahu is very familiar with this process: as the country's longest-serving premier, he's done it many times before.

Only this time, the alliance of factions that he is preparing to lead is quite different from his previous governments. It is expected to be formed by Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas, and United Torah Judaism (UTJ).

The hard-right

Itamar Ben-Gvir of Religious Zionism's inclusion in the coalition is the most headline-grabbing change to previous Netanyahu administrations. The rightwing Likud has consistently sat in government with the ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and UTJ, and with various nationalist parties in the past.

But Ben-Gvir - who was rejected for recruitment by the military and has had run-ins with the police due to his extreme views - is viewed by much of Israeli society as something new. A disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose political party was banned in Israel for inciting racism, the rising political star will likely seek to pull Netanyahu's coalition to the right.

As Likud and Jewish Power - the faction within Religious Zionism, led by Ben-Gvir - share a voter base, this is something Netanyahu will be conscious to keep an eye on.

No one to his left

As well as containing politicians further to the right than in previous governments, Netanyahu's next coalition likely will lack moderating centrist voices that it contained in previous iterations.

His coalition in 2013 contained Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, and in 2020 Netanyahu sat alongside center-right Blue and White - Benny Gantz's party at the time. Even in 2015, Netanyahu's government included Kulanua, a now-defunct faction formed as a centrist offshoot of Likud. Without such influences in the cabinet, the next Israeli government will likely gravitate towards more right-wing policy options.

The prospect of this lurch to the right is alarming some Israelis and has drawn expressions of concern from Jerusalem's allies. But it is also likely to encourage stability in parliament that has not been seen in Israel in years, and that has been sorely missed by Israelis of all political persuasions.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's government fell apart in large part due to the vast array of ideologies held together within the cabinet. It is possible that a government made up entirely of parties of the right will avoid such a fate, and could even complete a full four-year term - almost unheard of in Israeli politics.

Numbers game

While numbers are still shifting as to the exact result, it is clear that Netanyahu's government will hold more parliamentary seats than many expected. The present figure looks likely to be around 65, a comfortable margin beyond the 61 needed for a majority.

This in itself is likely to add to the stability of the incoming government and from Netanyahu's perspective will be a vast improvement on his situation in 2015 - ruling with just 61 seats.

Men's rule

A final noteworthy point on the composition of Netanyahu's next coalition is the number of women likely to be sat within its ranks - or rather the lack thereof. From the current figure of 31 female parliamentarians and ministers, the incoming coalition is likely to include around eight women.

The exclusion of women from the party slates of UTJ and Shas explains this change in large part.

How all these different changes will affect the direction Israel is headed in, no one knows; not even Netanyahu himself.