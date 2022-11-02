Pictures from emotional day and night as Israelis headed to the polls for a fifth time in less than four years

Israelis turned out in massive numbers on Tuesday for the country's fifth election in less than four years. The morning and afternoon percentages of ballots cast were the highest since 1999 and the final turnout of 71.3 percent was the highest since 2015.

In the end, the right-wing bloc of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rode to a big victory that will place the Likud leader back in power as premier. With joy on one side, inevitable disappointment is felt on the other side with current Prime Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid's center-left coalition coming up short.

The pictures from an emotional day and night in the Jewish state show that whatever side of the ideological spectrum Israelis are on, they always display that signature "chutzpah" the country is famous for.

Fleur Sit Voting poll ballots

Mama Beno A Likud party activist makes her voice heard on election day in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 1, 2022.

Mama Beno Labor party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli talks with Likud activists in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 1, 2022.

Mama Beno Yesh Atid activists in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 1, 2022.

Mamo Beno Meretz Party Leader Zehava Galon rallies supporters on election day in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 1, 2022.

Fleur Sitruk / i24NEWS A polling station in Jerusalem, Israel on November 1, 2022.

Matthias Inbar Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel, November 1, 2022.

Rasta Pasta Jewish Power party headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel, November 1, 2022.