Ben-Gvir is considered for several other top posts, a source close to Netanyahu told i24NEWS

A source close to Benjamin Netanyahu told i24NEWS that Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, will not be appointed the minister of internal security in the imminent right-wing government headed by the Likud leader.

The far-right Religious Zionism faction, led by Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, is set to become Israel's third-largest party after Likud and Yesh Atid, led by Israel's acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Ben-Gvir, a nationalist firebrand, lobbied for the office throughout the campaign, pledging that he would "restore security" to the Jewish state.

Netanyahu, who is emerging as the clear victor from Tuesday's general election, repeatedly stated during his campaign that he refused to rule out such appointment, though never saying that his new ally was the favorite for the job.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Ben-Gvir was a candidate for several other important government portfolios.

With the vote count still ongoing, Ben-Gvir was already described as "the big winner" of this election — Israel's fifth in the past six years — by pundits.