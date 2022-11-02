Small parties, big ideas: Who fell below Israel's threshold

The majority of Israel's 36 eligible political parties fell below the threshold and these are some of them

With most of the ballots counted for Israel's 25th Knesset (parliament), the leaders of the Jewish state's main political parties are either rejoicing or lamenting the number of seats won.

However, the majority of the 36 parties eligible to run fell below the 3.25 percent voter threshold needed to be part of the government.

Here are some of those minor parties.

Jewish Home - Ayelet Shaked

Ayelet Shaked was once a powerhouse in Israeli politics and currently serves as Interior Minister in the caretaker government after serving as a politician for nearly a decade. Now, she runs the right-wing Jewish Home party, which fell below the threshold to enter the Knesset.

Although Shaked claimed Tuesday night to have won some 80,000 votes, the official government tally showed just under 49,000 for the party as of 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

i24NEWS reached out to the Jewish Home party to ask where the 80 thousand figure came from, but has yet to receive an answer.

Should Shaked's figure be accurate, that would give the party 1.8 percent of the votes, whereas the government number places them at 1.16 percent.

"We knew it was a very difficult battle, but we went with our truth, with our ideology. And our voice is an important voice, and we will continue to make it heard," she said Tuesday night, thanking her party activists for "fighting like lions."

Economic Freedom - Abir Kara

Abir Kara, formerly of the now-defunct Yamina party, formed the Economic Freedom party two months before the elections. As of Wednesday evening, the libertarian party won just under 12 thousand votes with just 0.29 percent of the ballots.

During the unveiling of the party, Kara said that he believes in a "true free market."

"I am for a social-minded right-wing," he continued, announcing the Economic Freedom party's platform. "I’m in favor of lowering the cost of living, helping the disadvantaged in society through a free economy which is necessary to increase the welfare of every citizen."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Abir Kara attends a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Youths on Fire - Hadar Muchtar

Led by 21-year-old TikTok star Hadar Muchtar, the Youths on Fire ("Tzeirim Boarim" in Hebrew) movement's platform is based around the rising cost of living in the Jewish state, with Muchtar's goal being the role of Housing Minister.

Early polls showed the party coming in with one percent of the vote, far below the 3.25 percent threshold. But, as of the time of publication, the party had just 0.16 percent of the vote, with a grand total of 6,551 ballots in its favor.

In October, Muchtar called on the leaders of other minor parties, including Economic Freedom's Kara, to drop out of the race and support her party instead.

"Together, we shall pass the threshold and counterbalance any government that will form!" Muchtar declared.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578029567096545280 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Pirate Party - Ohad Shem Tov

Israel's Pirate Party, founded in 2012, believes in, shockingly, "pirate politics," which includes reform of copyright and patent law as well as direct democracy.

Coming in at 0.03 percent of the votes, the Pirate Party secured 1,186 ballots as of publication. This was more than they secured during the April 2019 Knesset elections - a mere 816 votes.

The highest amount of votes the party received was in the 2013 elections with 2,076 votes, amounting to 0.05 percent of the total.

Israel's Pirate Party was once a part of the left-leaning Ale Yarok or "Green Leaf" party, best known for its stance to legalize marijuana. (Ale Yarok's numbers in the November 2022 elections were the lowest they've ever been, at 1,345 votes. This is compared to 47,000 votes in 2015.)