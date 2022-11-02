Analysis: Three factors that decided Israel’s elections

All told, three factors paved the way for the pro-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc’s victory. What were they?

By now, you’ve heard the bottom line: Benjamin Netanyahu won Israel’s elections. Or, more specifically, the bloc of parties supporting the once-and-future prime minister won a solid majority of seats in the incoming Israeli parliament.

So why and how did it happen? Three reasons:

First - and this developed weeks if not months ago: Some who voted in last year’s election for Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party voted this time for parties supporting Netanyahu outright.

This was expected. Bennett’s voters came in the main from the right, many have little objection to Netanyahu, and so the return of some of them to Netanyahu’s embrace was natural. And meaningful to the results.

Second: Parties key to Prime Minister Yair Lapid‘s ambitions missed Israel’s electoral threshold. As a result, those parties will be shut out of the next parliament entirely - and votes for them now essentially thrown into the trash.

Under Israel’s system, if a party gets 3.25 percent of the vote, it gets four parliamentary seats.

Get 3.249999 percent of the vote? Zero seats.

The hardline Arab Balad Party and left-wing Meretz Party barely missed the threshold. So some 6.2 percent of votes cast for them are discarded - giving the pro-Netanyahu bloc a significant advantage in votes that do count - landing a huge blow to Lapid - and going a long way to handing the prize to Netanyahu.

Third: Pro-Netanyahu voters turned out. Participation overall in this election hit a 23-year high. And more of those extra voters came from the pro-Netanyahu side than the anti-Netanyahu side. As in most democracies, differences in turnout can help turn elections - and it happened Tuesday in Israel.

All told, the three factors paved the way for the pro-Netanyahu bloc’s victory. And Netanyahu’s own return to the Prime Minister’s Residence.