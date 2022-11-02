Likud MK says party coordinated with Shaked

'We didn't promise her a position, but there was talk of forgiveness. She did the right thing,' says Yoav Kish

Member of Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party Yoav Kish alleged on Wednesday that Ayelet Shaked coordinated with the party to run to the end of elections, despite predictions that she wouldn't pass the threshold.

During an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Kish stated that Shaked and her Jewish Home party coordinated with the Likud to continue running until the end of the elections in order to prevent more moderate voters from backing parties in the so-called "anti-Netanyahu" bloc.

"We didn't promise her a position, but there was talk of forgiveness. She did the right thing," Kish said.

Shortly after the segment aired, the Likud party put out a brief statement that simply said, "There was no coordination with Ayelet Shaked."

Additionally, Netanyahu reportedly ordered all Likud members to cease media interviews until further notice.

Then, Shaked responded to the claim, saying that the decision to run was her's "based on the belief that the voice of the Jewish Home was an important one that must be expressed."

However, Shaked admitted that she spoke with Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin "out of responsibility for the right bloc."

"I talked with Yariv Levin and made sure that in case we do not pass the electoral threshold, the run will not harm the right bloc. Levin clarified that running is not at all harmful to the bloc, but the opposite."

The majority of pre-election polls showed Shaked and the Jewish Home party not passing the 3.25 percent threshold required to enter Israel's parliament.

The Jewish Home had only 1.16 percent of the votes as of Wednesday night.